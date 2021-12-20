2nd installment of the 13th? Check the date of receipt

Due to discounts on Social Security and Income Tax, additional payments from 2nd installment of the 13th are smaller than those received in November. But, this is the least relevant at the moment. Now, workers, regardless of the amount, are more interested in knowing when they will be paid. See the answer below in the article this Saturday (18) from Notícias Concursos.

Who is entitled to the benefit?

According to data from the Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Research (Dieese), around 83 million Brazilians are entitled to 2nd installment of the 13th salary this year. The survey also shows that, of this total, more than 60% are workers with a formal contract, including domestic workers. The other 40% are retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS), in addition to retirees and beneficiaries of federal, state and municipal authorities.

According to Law No. 4,090/1962, which instituted the “allowance”, they are entitled to the 13th: retirees, pensioners and those who have a formal contract for at least 15 days. Workers who take maternity leave and leave due to illness or accident can also enjoy the benefits.

In the case of unfair dismissal, the 13th must be calculated in proportion to the workday and paid together with the dismissal. However, if the worker is dismissed for justified reasons, he will lose his benefits.

How much will the payment be?

The 13th salary will only be paid in full to people who have worked in the same company for at least one year. Those who work fewer hours will be paid proportionally. The calculation method is as follows: For each working month of at least 15 days, the employee is entitled to 1/12 (one twelfth) of the total amount of remuneration for the month of December. Therefore, the calculation for the 13th day considers 15 working days as a whole month.

In the case of excessive absence without valid reason, the rules that benefit the worker harm him. If an employee stops working for more than 15 days in a month, absent for no reason, the bonus for the entire month is deducted.

Workers must also know the deductions from 13. Income tax, INSS and (in the case of employers) labor resources are levied on wages. However, the tax is collected only when the second installment is paid.

The first half of the salary is paid in full and there is no discount. Although the first period is equivalent to 50% of the total amount, the remaining balance will cover the expenses due such as INSS, IRPF, FGTS, etc.

After all, when will the 2nd installment of the 13th salary come out?

INSS (National Social Security Institute) retirees and pensioners received two additional advances. The measure taken by the Federal Government is in response to the crisis that arose with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The company must deposit the 2nd installment of the 13th salary until December 20, that is, Monday. In payment at this stage, the amount received by professionals is less than the amount paid in November. The reason for this is that it includes discounts, as mentioned above. Failure to comply with the employer’s legal obligations has a fine of R$170.16 for each employee.

