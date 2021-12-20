4 companies that release loans on the electricity bill even for negative people

The country’s troubled economic situation has led financial institutions to create new types of credit. One of these new features is the loan by the electricity bill, option available even for consumers whose name is negative.

Read more: 5 foolproof tips to increase your Nubank card limit

The modality was created in 2019 and allows the customer to pay the installments of their loan together with the electricity bill. The amount is added to the monthly consumption and charged in a single ticket.

The interested party can contract up to twice the average value of their monthly energy consumption. This means that those who pay R$250 for energy on average can get up to R$500 on loan.

Companies require that the consumer has a minimum age of 21 years and a maximum of 79 years, and that he holds an electricity bill. Other requirements are: having a bank account and not having overdue energy debts. This type of credit is available in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás and Rio Grande do Sul.

Companies that offer and how to hire

Many lenders already grant the loan on the electricity bill, but each has its own conditions and interest rates. See four examples of companies that offer the option:

PlanCred; Piki; Get Credi; and MetaSimple.

To hire, all you need to do is present your personal documents, proof of address and register on the website to apply for the loan on your electricity bill. The money is released to those approved within 24 hours and interest rates can be checked before hiring.