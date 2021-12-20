44-year-old mother is mistaken for sister of 21-year-old daughter; find out who is who

Joolen, in light clothing, next to Melaine (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

44-year-old teacher Joleen Diaz has become used to being considered a much younger person than she really is. When she’s with her daughter, 21-year-old college student Meilani Kalei, for example, it’s common for unsuspecting people to believe the two are sisters.

To make this “confusion” less recurrent, Joleen had to write “mother” and “44 years old” on her Instagram profile (she and her daughter are also digital influencers, with around 600,000 followers each). According to her, the indication in the profile was for some younger men to stop sending messages.

Joleen and Meilani live in California, United States, and used to walk more closely together before the youngest entered college. At clubs, it was not uncommon for the mother to accompany her daughter, and as usual, she was seen as one more of the teens.

On social media, messages from younger people weren’t the only problem. Joleen had her profile on dating apps suspended several times, as the platforms believed it was a fake account used to scam. On these misunderstandings due to her “non-matching” age, she takes the situation in a good mood.

“It’s funny, people think I’m a fake account and report me. I could link the profile to my Instagram account, which would help prove it’s really about me, but I’m not doing that because I don’t think my social media represents the realistic person that I am. I would like to get in touch with someone and then explain what I do on the networks, once they get to know me better”, Joleen told a website in California.