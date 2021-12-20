48 test positive for covid-19 on the world’s largest cruise ship

At least 48 people have tested positive for covid-19 aboard the “Symphony of the Seas”, the world’s largest cruise ship in operation today. The information is from CNN American.

The ship had departed the port of Miami on December 11 for a seven-night itinerary through the Caribbean, with stops in San Martin, in the Virgin Islands and the Bahamas. On Saturday (18), the “Symphony” returned to Miami.

6,091 people were aboard the ship during the voyage, with 6 of those diagnosed so far disembarking from the ship before returning to the US, operator Royal Caribbean told NBC network.

The 48 people who have tested positive so far have been mapped inside the ship after having had contact with a traveler who has been diagnosed with covid-19. Each of the identified travelers was quarantined and exhibited mild symptoms or remains asymptomatic.

The company informed that the ship’s itinerary was not interrupted, all disembarked and that it continues to monitor the health of passengers and crew.

In addition, according to Royal Caribbean, all employees on the ship would have been vaccinated and tested weekly.

Among the passengers, all those over 12 years old had complete vaccination required for boarding, which represents, according to NBC, that 95% of those present on the ship and 98% of those who tested positive for the disease were fully immunized.

Children under 12 who have not been vaccinated are required to have a negative PCR for covid-19 before boarding, in addition to testing negative for the disease again at the port of departure.

The International Cruise Line Association (CLIA), which represents the largest companies in the field, told CNN that it is “monitoring the evolution [de acontecimentos] related to the omicron variant and remains aligned with national and local authorities” where ships depart.

The organization also reinforced that the use of masks, as well as testing and vaccination, is an on-board protocol adopted precisely with the covid-19 variants in mind.