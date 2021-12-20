5 foolproof tips to increase your Nubank card limit

The digital bank released a list of actions and behaviors that increase the chances of achieving a higher limit in roxinho.
who owns a Nubank credit card, but you are not satisfied with the limit offered, you can use some tips to increase the purchasing power of the roxinho. The features are ideal for those who want to streamline the process and thus ensure greater value for transactions in the tool.
Before going to the tips, it is important that the service user has in mind a list of good financial habits, in which bad management and excessive expenses should not be part of.
This is because the credit card can be a true financial ally, when used in a conscious and responsible manner, or a true villain, capable of causing headaches and negatives.
Tips to increase your Nubank credit card limit
Below is a list of good practices and attitudes that increase your chances of having a highest limit on Nubank credit card:
- Keep your income up to date: ideally, the user regularly sends his/her updated proof of income to the bank to analyze how much credit he/she will be able to provide without jeopardizing the user’s financial life.
- Concentrate spending on your credit card: the tip is to use and abuse the roxinho during transactions, even for those of lesser value. The sum of the purchases will cause the expenses on the card to be high. But beware: only do this if the financial organization is up to date.
- Pay the invoice by the due date: to demonstrate to the bank your commitment and payment capacity, avoid paying the invoice late or leaving amounts outstanding. This will ensure an improvement in the customer/bank relationship.
- Build a relationship with the bank: to boost the chances of getting more limit on the card, the ideal is to use other services offered by the bank, including those with a lower value or free of charge. An example is insurance Nubank Life, which offers plans with an average price from R$ 9.
- Keep your CPF free of restrictions: financial institutions consult the CPF before providing credit to a customer. Therefore, if the name is negative, the chances of increasing the limit on the card will certainly be reduced.