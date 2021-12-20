8 mobile games have more than $1 billion in revenue in 2021, with PUBG Mobile leading the way

Sensor Tower, a website specializing in data on mobile apps, released the list of games that earned the most in 2021. Almost tied for first and second place came the PUBG Mobile and the Honor of Kings, both from Tencent.

The two games had $2.8 billion in revenue between January and December 14 of this year, when the data was tallied. That’s exactly 1 billion dollars more than the third place, Genshin Impact, which won the Game Awards for best mobile game of the year. Since its launch, Genshin has generated $2.4 billion in the App Store and Google Play.

Roblox and Coin Master appear in fourth and fifth places, respectively, with 1.3 billion dollars collected in the analyzed period. In sixth place, Pokémon Go, which even after 5 years since its release, generated $1.2 billion in 2021.

Candy Crush and Free Fire close the top 8 of the games that earned the most this year. Frifas, from Garena, reached US$ 1.1 billion in revenue this year. In August, the Battle Royale hit 150 million players a day. In Latin America, Free Fire is the mobile game with the highest revenue.

