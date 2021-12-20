A Place in the Sun: Barbara embodies ‘root witch’ and slaps a child’s face





In the next chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, a soap opera on the 9th of Globo, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will once again show her true face by slapping little Luan (Miguel Schmidt) in the face. The information is from TV News.

The relationship between Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​and Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will go through delicate moments due to the prejudice of the patriarch’s family, but this will not affect him. He will continue to insert not only the personal trainer, but also her son, into your social circle.

At a family reunion, which will take place at Barbara’s house, Luan will play in Christian/Renato’s (Cauã Reymond)’s wife’s room and break the light in the room. The situation was enough for the spoiled one to turn into a beast. “Do you have any idea how much it costs here?” Nicole’s sister (Ana Baird) will complain. “I accidentally broke it,” Luan will explain. “Without wanting to or not, the result is the same and it won’t bring back a lampshade that is a relic and that my mother gave it to me”, continued the dondoca.

Throughout the fight, Barbara won’t spare words about her father’s relationship with Erica and will claim that Santiago is senile. As scared as he is, Luan won’t give in and refuse to apologize – which won’t please the spoiled one at all.

“Shut up, kid. Shut up and apologize to me, come on, it’s the least,” will send the fake writer. “I don’t ask,” the boy will retort. “Oh, yeah? Aren’t you going to ask?”, Barbara will threaten, as she takes the child’s arm.