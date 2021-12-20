A SUS for education?

Among the various idiosyncrasies of our country, one of them is that people who decide on public education do not send their children to public school. This is very different from advanced countries, where the children of politicians, parliamentarians, academics and professionals attend, for the most part, public school.

Those who decide in parliament realize the impact of the decision at home. This does not happen in Brazil. Public education is for others. And this requires special care on the part of those who advocate policies and approve them. The basic criteria for dealing with this type of situation can be summed up in a question: “cui bono”? Who wins with this?

SUS is undeniably a necessary system, of high relevance and with a relevant sheet of services provided to the population of the country, especially the poorest. Possibly, it is the best that can be offered within the economic and institutional conditions in which the country lives. But, except in the case of mandatory vaccination, SUS does not affect the lives of those who invoke its virtues. These people have private health insurance and are the same people who enroll their children in private school.

The existence of the SUS is necessary for several reasons, the most important of which is the interaction between the policies and actions of different public agents: the same patient can attend services at the local, regional or supra-regional level at the same time. . Patient information needs to flow between different agents in real time. Services provided by one instance need to be billed to another – or to a central bank.

Finally, there are objective reasons for a systemic organization of the health system. Even if health were redesigned regionally – as it possibly should be – there would still be some instances lacking coordination and policies articulated in real time, as in the case of communicable diseases, vaccination campaigns or organ implantation queues.

And it is possible that, on a smaller scale, it is suitable for some specific issues of security and social assistance: if municipalities do not communicate, the criminal can hide in one of them and a beneficiary can exploit the lack of information in the other municipality.

Not so with education. For example, we saw how state and municipal networks have operated in the same territory for centuries without one communicating with the other, not even to decide where to install or close a school. Perhaps it would even be desirable for this to happen, but it doesn’t and life has continued for at least 500 years…

Another example that offers important lessons is found in the operation of private schools. There is a legal framework, which otherwise could be vastly simpler. This framework is enough for a school to self-administer. There is little or no need to interact with other instances. A maximum of one student transfers with his/her academic record each year or the end of the cycle. Full stop. The same applies to federal schools.

What advantages would the existence of a national education system bring? To what extent do federated instances – Union, States and Municipalities – need or would benefit from an even greater degree of articulation? Or, to put it another way, would there be a lack of mechanisms so that the Union, States and Municipalities could better perform their functions? What is the role of each one lacking clarity?

In the case of States and Municipalities, we have already seen that there are no ties for states to take unilateral decisions – as in the case of municipalization in Ceará and Maranhão, or, still in the case of Ceará, with policies to encourage municipalities. Any other state could take this type of initiative, including municipalization or the division of tasks between initial and final grades, as in the case of Paraná. Nothing prevents this from happening. There is no legal barrier. And it is difficult to imagine how a systemic national articulation could contribute to increasing the autonomy of relations between these federated entities.

So that leaves the Union. What problem does a national education system propose to solve? Increase the role of the Union? Make the Union’s actions more effective? More efficient? More differentiated, to meet different local realities, needs and demands? And, depending on the answer, why would a “systemic” organization be the appropriate institutional instrument to promote these ends? What’s wrong with the MEC has to do with the MEC or the federative arrangement?

There is no element in the discussion so far that suggests advantages for a systemic organization of education. But there are several elements that suggest, on the contrary, enormous disadvantages and risks of this alternative. These elements need to be made explicit.