Accumulated! See the dozens of Mega-sena 2439; next draw is the Mega da Virada

The next draw will be on 12/31/2021, at 20:00. Games can be played until the day of the draw.

How to bet on Mega da Virada?

Mega-Sena’s minimum bet, with six tens, costs R$4.50. It can be done online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lotteries across the country.

The Mega da Virada main prize does not accumulate. If no one hits the six drawn numbers, the jackpot is divided between the corner hitters, and so on.

A bet with seven tens costs R$31.50; with eight tens, R$126. The most expensive bet has 15 tens and costs R$22,522.50.

According to Caixa, if a bettor hits the six numbers by himself and decides to apply the prize amount to savings, the lucky person will receive a monthly income of R$1.5 million.

Bets must be placed by 19:00 (Brasilia time). You can follow the draw from 20:00 (GMT) on the live internet broadcast on Caixa’s official YouTube channel. Winners must claim prizes within 90 days. After this period, the amount is transferred to the FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

What is the probability of winning Mega?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena with the single bet, with six tens (for R$4.50), is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa’s website.

For those who bet 7 tens (with a bet value of R$31.50), the odds are 1 in 7,151,980. For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (BRL 22,522.50), the odds are 1 in 10,003.

