After another setback for Boris Johnson, United Kingdom appoints minister to deal with Brexit

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, appointed this Sunday, 19, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, to take over post-Brexit after the resignation of negotiator David Frost this Saturday, in a tough week for the conservative leader. Truss, 46, head of British diplomacy since September, will lead negotiations with the European Union about the controversial protocol governing special customs agreements with Northern Ireland, according to a government statement. “Liz Truss will assume ministerial responsibility for relations with the European Union with immediate effect”, says the note.

Following the announcement, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic indicated on Twitter that he “would continue to cooperate with the UK in the same constructive spirit”. After initially defending her stay in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, the former Minister of Foreign Trade changed her mind, explaining that she saw Brexit as a source of economic opportunity. Truss is a popular figure in the ranks of the conservative majority. Her name regularly appears as a possible successor to Johnson. Saying not to agree with the direction taken by the government of the current prime minister, Brexit secretary David Frost resigned on Saturday night after the newspaper The Mail on Sunday released the news. Meanwhile, negotiations with the European Union on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol have not been concluded and are expected to resume in January.

Critical phase for Boris Johnson

Two years after an election victory backed by a promise to win Brexit, Johnson finds himself surrounded by scandals and this week suffered an uprising from his political group over measures against the pandemic, followed by the loss of a conservative stronghold in a partial election in the England. It is also facing an outbreak of cases of Covid-19 caused by the Ômicron variant. In his resignation letter, released Saturday night from Downing Street, David Frost pointed to new restrictions on fighting coronaviruses, tax increases and the policy applied to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, when explaining his departure. Boris Johnson said he “regretted” the departure of David Frost, expressing his gratitude for the work he had done. This Sunday, Health Minister Sajid Javid told the channel Sky News who “understands the reasons” that led Frost, “a man of principle,” to step down from his post. British Foreign Minister Liz Truss has been appointed to take over post-Brexit affairs in Frost’s place, he announced. downing street this Sunday.

*With information from AFP