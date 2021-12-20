After being exposed by Gui Araújo, Duda Reis turns back and is spotted as an influencer in SP | celebrities



Rio – Gui Araújo, former participant of “A Fazenda 13”, and Duda Reis were caught together, last Sunday night (19th), in a restaurant in Maresias, in São Paulo.

During the participation of Anitta’s ex-boyfriend in “A Fazenda”, Duda Reis was exposed and even decreed the end of her relationship with Gui after the controversy involving Jade Picon and João Guilherme.

“It’s easy to point fingers, but it’s hard to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. I don’t want to receive attacks from fans of whoever, I have nothing to do with it. If a person and I made arrangements that weren’t followed (not on my part) ), I won’t be torturing myself out here,” said Duda in October of this year.

Nicknamed “Vermelhinha” by Gui Araujo, Duda said that she would not wait for the influencer to leave the reality to get on with life. She was even seen with João Guilherme at some parties.

However, it seems that Duda gave Gui Araujo a chance to explain himself after all the exposure on national television. Before the pawn’s elimination, the actress showed willingness to talk to Gui to understand what happened.

