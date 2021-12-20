After investing in Maísa, João Gomes is disappointed with Simaria, Simone’s sister

Last Wednesday, December 15th, The Noite with Danilo Gentili had the participation of João Gomes. The forrozeiro, only 19 years old, said that during a party he tried to flirt with the singer Simaria, but it didn’t work out very well. For those who don’t know, Simaria is 39 years old and recently ended her marriage.

Therefore, during the interview, João Gomes highlighted the beauty of Simaria, but claimed that he was thrown out of the backcountry when he tried to flirt with her. Simaria even said that he sees the singer as a boy and soon after, the forrozeiro was disappointed with the singer’s response.

“I spent the whole night flirting with her, asking her to dance, so when she arrives later she’ll say: Yeah, my ‘fi’, I see you as a boy”, revealed the singer.⁠ Netizens commented on the matter. “But of course she’s going to see him as a boy, he’s 19 she’s 39”, said an internet user, “I even see a child there, it still smells like milk.”said another.

João Gomes also invested in Maísa

For those who don’t know, João Gomes also tried to invest in Maísa Silva in 2017. The singer even said that he loved the former SBT contractor when she was still presenting Bom dia e Companhia.

“Hey Maisa, I know it’s past time to tell you, but I’ve been into you since the days of Good Morning and Company. Kisses I love you”, wrote the singer in 2017. “Joãoo, yesterday my friends and I saw you at Vila! Congratulations on the show, kisses”, commented Maisa years later.