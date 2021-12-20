After loan to Botafogo, Marco Antônio talks about the future



Source: Disclosure / Botafogo

Marco Antônio’s loan to Botafogo was successful. In the Rio de Janeiro team, the attacking midfielder managed to have the sequence of games he had been waiting for, contributing with goals and assists in Serie B.

Since the end of the Botafogo season, information has been circulating about the interest of the Rio de Janeiro club in the definitive hiring of the athlete. However, always running into financial issues.

Bahia is asking for 2 million euros (R$ 12 million) to sell the athlete, while Botafogo tries to negotiate because it understands that the player can be important for Serie A.

In an interview with FogãoNet, the player honestly spoke about where he wants to play next season.

“Before being borrowed, I renewed it until 2023. If Botafogo wanted to, it would have to pay an amount. Botafogo is interested and wants to stay with me, but he still doesn’t have the money. Bahia wants that money. My desire is to stay in Botafogo. I fit in well. I really wanted to stay there. And I keep waiting to know where I’m going. The situation remains undefined”, said the player.

While his situation is not defined, Marco Antônio has been on vacation since the end of November.

For Botafogo, he played 48 matches in the 2021 season. Of these, 37 were valid for Serie B. In other words, he only missed one round in the entire championship. Contributed with nine goals and three assists.

For Bahia, the drop to the second division makes Marco Antônio start to be considered as an athlete who would reinforce the 2022 group, as he has just stood out in the same competition.

Marco Antônio is 24 years old and his contract with Bahia runs until February 2023.