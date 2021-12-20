After Palmeiras failed defender, Universidad Católica confirmed the return of Huerta

Universidad Católica confirmed the return of defender Valber Huerta, who was very close to being hired by palm trees, but he failed the club’s medical exams. The defender was photographed wearing the Verdão jersey at the Soccer Academy, but ended up returning to Chile after a melar negotiation as a result of this problem.

In an official statement, Católica announced the return of the defender and stressed that the player’s physical condition did not prevent him from playing regularly for the team in recent seasons, especially in 2021, with 90% of the possible minutes played. In addition, the club pointed out that the exam images were the same as their previous MRI scans.

Back in his native country, the defender will re-introduce himself to the Chilean team after his vacation ends. Although a new deal between the clubs is not ruled out, Huerta’s current condition cools the transaction and a loan, for example, is seen as difficult to happen at the moment.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras continues in the market in search of a left-handed defender, at the request of Abel Ferreira – the Chilean fit the profile before failing. Other hirings should also be made, as announced by the new president, Leila Pereira. Until the moment, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta are Alviverde’s reinforcements for next season.