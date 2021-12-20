Alisson misses and Tottenham draws 2-2 against Liverpool for English – 12/19/2021

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, from Liverpool, failed and Tottenham managed to secure the tie 2-2 this afternoon (19), in a match valid for the 18th round of the English League, played at Hotspur Stadium, London. Harry Kane and Son scored for the home team, while Diego Jota and Robertson scored for the Reds.

With the result, Tottenham temporarily remains in the 7th position, with 26 points added. Liverpool, on the other hand, lost the chance to touch the leader Manchester City for good (44 points), and now have 41 points, occupying the second place. In the next round, the Reds face Leeds, on Sunday (26), at 9:30 am (Brasilia time. On the same day, Tottenham hosts Crystal Palace, at 12:00 pm).

Goalkeepers star in the best moves

Goalkeepers Lloris and Alisson were the protagonists of the match that only in the first half had 18 shots on goal. While the Brazilian managed to hold back the home team’s counterattacks, before committing a decisive failure in the result, Lloris defended it, to a certain extent, with calm, strong and placed shots from Salah and Diego Jota. If not for the performances, the score at Hotspur Stadium would have been quite different.

Son errs and redeems himself

Heung-Min Son was out of focus in his 300th game for Tottenham and barely managed to keep up with most of the plays that got to his feet. The mistake that led to the start of the play that resulted in Liverpool’s equalizer came out of him. Despite the hesitation, he managed to redeem himself and score the goal that guaranteed the tie for the Spurs.

Alisson misses and gives up the tie

Son’s redemption was helped by Brazilian Alisson. The defender staged a decisive failure in the match 29 minutes into the second half, when Son was called into a long throw between the defenders and went free on the edge of the area. Alisson tried to get ahead of the game and swipe the ball, but it punctured, making the ball clean for Son, who hit free into the goal.

Morton’s Liverpool debut

Tyler Morton will prefer to forget about his Liverpool debut for the first time in a Premier League game. Little triggered in midfield, with moves preferably worked on the flanks, the rookie was missing for a good part of the duel and almost didn’t touch the ball.

Tottenham bets on counterattacks

The Spurs came out in front of the scoreboard and had good chances to increase the difference with attacks in precise counterattacks led by Harry Kane, but lost their breath throughout the game and suffered an upset in the result. Even behind the scoreboard on the way back to the second stage, he managed to recover and score the equalizer with Heung-Min Son.

Liverpool turns but can’t hold the result

Without losing to Tottenham for nine games, Liverpool tried at all costs to keep this taste of victory away from their opponents. Although they conceded the first goal of the game, the team found itself and managed to alleviate the situation, even turning the game around for a few minutes, but suffered once more with the rival counterattack and yielded to a draw after a punctual failure by Alisson .

fast is kept

Tottenham completed nine games without beating Liverpool. The last time the team beat the Reds was on October 22, 2017, in the Premier League. Since then, there have been seven defeats and two draws in matches valid for the English and the Champions League.

Chronology

Harry Kane opened the scoring at 12 of the first half for Tottenham and Diego Jota, from Liverpool, left everything the same for Liverpool at 34. On the return to the second stage, Robertson (LIV), at 23, guaranteed the comeback for a few minutes, but Son left everything the same again at 29.

DATASHEET:

TOTTENHAM 2 x 2 LIVERPOOL

Reason: 18th round – English Championship

Place: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London (ENG)

Date and time: 12/19/2021 (Saturday), at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Paul Tierney (ENG)

Yellow cards: Harry Kane (TOT), Emerson (TOT), Davies (TOT), Morton (LIV), Winks (LIV), Keïta (LIV) and Konaté (LIV).

Red cards: Robertson (LIV)

Goals: Harry Kane (TOT), at 12 of the first half; Diego Jota (LIV), at 34 of the first half; Robertson (LIV), at 23 of the second half; Son (TOT), at 29, of the second half.

Tottenham: Lloris, Davinson Sánchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Ndombélé (Skipp), Winks, Sessegnon (Reguilón), Dele Alli (Lucas Moura), Harry Kane and Son. Technician: Antonio Conte.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konaté, Robertson, Keïta, Milner, Morton (Roberto Firmino), Salah, Diogo Jota (Joe Gomez) and Mané (Tsimikas). Technician: Jürgen Klopp.