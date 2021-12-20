Alleged audio leaks from Sarah’s mother detonating Lucas: ‘He’s not normal’ | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Sarah Andrade and Lucas Viana

It seems that Abadia Vieira, mother of ex-BBB Sarah Andrade, does not approve of her daughter’s relationship with Lucas Viana, ex-A Fazenda. In an alleged audio of the Abbey leaked this Sunday morning (19), she detonates Lucas’ behavior.

In an audio for a group, Abadia says that Lucas Viana is not normal and has many flaws. “Guys, I think this time God will bless us, especially her, I don’t think they’re coming back anymore, okay? I don’t think they’re coming back anymore. He’s not normal, he’s not normal. So many defects. and he doesn’t deceive me, he doesn’t deceive me. I am, I am, I’m an old-timer, I have many kilometers traveled, he doesn’t deceive me”, commented Sarah’s mother.

In the audio, Abadia talks about an appointment where Sarah Andrade would meet Lucas Viana. “I told her not to go, you know? But she said, ‘no mom, of course I’m going, of course I’m going, because I’m not going to let go just because of him,'” he explained.

Sarah Andrade and Lucas Viana’s novel has many comings and goings. On social networks, internet users agreed with the mother of the ex-BBB. “Just say one thing, listen to your mother Sarah,” wrote a fan. “It only deceived a fan base…because not even me,” warned another.

Listen to the audio: