América-MG makes official departures of Chrigor, Lucas Luan and Ramon | america-mg

América-MG follows the reformulation of the squad for the 2022 season. This Sunday afternoon, the team from Minas made three more official departures: Chrigor, Lucas Luan and Ramon. Of these, only Lucas Luan had more than a year of Coelho. Chrigor and Ramon arrived this season and did not establish themselves in the starting lineup.

The Ramon steering wheel has even been announced as reinforcement of Atlético-GO for next season. Since the end of the unprecedented Brazilian Championship for América-MG, fourteen players have already left the club. Important pieces such as holders Ademir and Eduardo Bauermann are no longer part of the squad.

Lucas Luan, Coelho’s baseman, has only played 12 games for the professional, three of which this year, and has not scored any goals. Chrigor only played five games. Ramon, on the other hand, has 17 games and one goal in the American shirt.