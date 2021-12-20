América-MG publishes list of exemptions entitled to flywheel ex-Inter and Bahia

Belo Horizonte, MG, 19 (AFI) – Even though he managed to remain in the elite of the brazilian, The America-MG is taking advantage of the end of the year to make a small change in its squad for the 2022 season. So much so that this Sunday afternoon (19th), through an official statement, Coelho’s board confirmed the departure of three players: Chris, Lucas Luan and Ramon.

“We inform you that athletes Chrigor, Lucas Luan and Ramon will not continue at the Club next season. We thank everyone for their commitment, delivery throughout the passage and wish them luck in their career”, confirmed the club on social networks.

Of the trio, defensive midfielder Ramon had the most chances during the season, playing 17 games with Coelho’s shirt. He even hit Atlético-GO. Now left-back Lucas Luan, who is a spawn of the base, has just played 12 games and is now free on the mark. Finally, striker Chrigor arrived from Red Bull Bragantino, but played only five games.

Left-back Lucas Luan

In 2022, América-MG will have a very busy season, especially with the Pre-Libertadores dispute. In addition to the international competition, Coelho will also play in the Campeonato Mineiro, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.