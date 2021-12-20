Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, Premier League clubs will meet Monday to deliberate on stoppage; see options

The 20 Premier League clubs will meet on an emergency basis this Monday to seek solutions to the current Covid-19 crisis that has plagued squads and resulted in game postponements. A possible stoppage of the league is one of the agendas, but the clubs work with less severe options.
According to the English newspaper “Daily Mail”, one of the possibilities would be to postpone the games from the 28th to the 30th, giving the clubs a few days for their estranged players to return to the squad, as well as adequate time to adapt the facilities amidst the resumption of more stringent health and safety measures.
The meeting, which will take place via videoconference, will also discuss the logistics of postponing matches, player vaccination, rules on squads and who can take the field, as well as emergency planning that contemplates the possibility of a lockdown and the back to departures with closed gates. The information is from the “Daily Mirror”.
In this weekend’s round, only four elite matches in English football took place: Tottenham 2v2 Liverpool, Newcastle 0v4 Manchester City, Wolverhampton 0x0 Chelsea and Leeds 1v4 Arsenal. The others ended up being postponed.
The situation is also dramatic in the lower divisions. About half of England’s second, third and fourth division matches were also cancelled.
It is worth remembering that, on the 26th, the Premier League celebrates the traditional Boxing Day. On that date, the day after Christmas, 18 of the 20 elite clubs have matches scheduled very close to each other.