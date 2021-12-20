Anápolis confirms the first case of the flu variant and goes on alert to find out if more residents are infected

The first case of the H3N2 flu was officially registered in Anapolis. The information has been confirmed to the Portal 6 at the end of the morning of this Monday (20) by the Municipal Health Department (Semusa).

According to the folder, there is only one isolated case being monitored and there are no reports of hospitalizations or deaths due to the disease.

However, Semusa faces difficulties in knowing exactly how many people are infected in the city, since there is knowledge of other patients in the private network who were not compulsorily notified.

In Goiás, the number of people with H3N2 is already starting to scare the population. Until Saturday (18), 30 cases had already been confirmed, 14 in Rio Verde, 10 in Goiânia and one in Aparecida de Goiânia, Caçu, Catalão, Porangatu, Trindade, in addition to the one in Anápolis.

In time

The H3N2 subtype of the Influenza A virus resembles Covid-19 in that it presents symptoms such as high fever, chills, headache and malaise, but in a more severe way.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), the measures that must be taken to avoid becoming infected with the disease are the use of masks and social distancing.

In addition to them, other measures that are being applied against Covid-19 are also valid for H3N2, such as hand washing frequently and not sharing items of personal use.

The infectious diseases specialist Marcelo Daher pondered the virus. According to the doctor, one of the reasons that explains the circulation of the variant is the low number of people vaccinated.

Due to the lack of immunization, these people were more exposed to the virus and, because of that, they transmitted it to the rest of the population.

A warning made by the professional is to be careful with the extremes of age, that is, children and the elderly. People in these age groups are more susceptible to contamination.