Andrea Beltrão talks about the role in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ and the pleasure of the mature woman: ‘Who doesn’t masturbate?’ | Fantastic

“Who doesn’t masturbate?”, asks Andrea.

The author of the plot, Lícia Manzo, defends the scene:

“And I read it many times like this: unnecessary scene. I think the opposite is necessary. Unnecessary is what no longer needs to be discussed, and masturbation needs to be discussed. Female pleasure needs to be discussed. It needs to be detached from this place of vulgarity.”

Like her character, Andrea Beltrão is also a woman from the 50s and says she identifies with Rebeca’s questions: “I have a lot of her.”

Masturbation in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ was not the 1st in soap operas; see how the theme has been portrayed on TV

The actress hopes her character is helping other women:

“It would be great if that happened, if there were a little grain of sand in this building, which is very big, huh? From a free, free, happy woman.”

