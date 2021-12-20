Andrew Garfield was the best version of the hero

No, you did not read it wrong. Andrew Garfield, protagonist of the two worst Spider-Man movies, is also the one who delivered the best version of the character in live action. How to associate it with the failure that was the franchise The spectacular Spider Man it’s unavoidable, it’s easy to forget how well the actor embodied the Neighborhood Buddy, whether in the way his version of the character moved as he swung around town or in delivering the hero’s characteristic jokes and taunts.

Among the three performers of Teioso, Garfield is perhaps the most complete actor. Even with an extremely limited script, he managed to explore, with emotional and nuanced acting, layers of the hero’s personality that Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland they failed to achieve even in far superior films. Unlike her peers, her work didn’t seem limited by the use of the blue and red costume, but evidenced an incredible physical presence absent from Spiders in the movies of Sam Raimi and Jon Watts.

Garfield’s gestures often served as a substitute for the superficial text presented to him. The best example is precisely in his first big scene after dressing up as Spider-Man, when he confronts a possible suspect in the death of Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen). In the sequence in question, the actor uses a slight change in posture that translates his mood and change of intentions (from mocking to aggressiveness), perhaps even better than Holland’s digital eyes.

The same can be seen in the final scene of The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Threat of Electro, when, seconds before facing Rino (Paul Giamatti), the Wall Climber talks to a boy dressed as Spider-Man who has placed himself in front of the villain. Even with his face covered and immobile, Garfield conveys the hero’s tenderness – as well as his excitement to be back on the battlefield – with only his voice and movements that may not stand out at first glance, but that deepen the character even more. than the expository dialogues did.

Ironically, the construction of Garfield’s Peter Parker leaves a lot to be desired. Not knowing how to explore the duality between the boy and his alter-ego, the actor cannot put Spider-Man’s mannerisms aside and ends up erasing the duality that exists between the withdrawn young man and the cool vigilante, something essential in the character’s life . While Webb and his team are undeniably guilty of this grim portrayal, the fact that Garfield doesn’t move between these two opposing faces can’t be ignored, no matter how good his Stubborn.

In fact, the quality of his work under the mask is part of what makes both films in the franchise Amazing so frustrating. Rather than harnessing Garfield’s talent and creative action choreography and showcasing as much Spider-Man as possible, Webb and Sony they chose to reduce the screen time of Webhead, deferring it to make room for the romance between Peter and Gwen. Despite the chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone Incredibly, this focus has seen the features alternate intermittently between action and romantic comedy, never truly convincing in either genre.

While the quality of the films itself doesn’t translate to the good performance of its main actor, it’s very difficult to revisit The spectacular Spider Man no wonder what Andrew Garfield brought to the role. Along with Stone, he is largely responsible for making the productions bearable – not to say fun – and is deserving of all the praise emitted by fans of his portrayal of Spider-Man. Not that Maguire or Holland didn’t do great work with the character, but for many – myself included – only Garfield was, pardon the pun, spectacular.