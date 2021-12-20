Angel and Giovanna sex breaks the internet

Secret Truths 2 reached its end last Friday (12/17). However, the unexpected final between Agatha Moreira and Camila Queiroz still has a lot to reverberate.

The lesbian sex scene, starring the two stars, broke the internet and attracted attention on social media. On twitter, many users toasted the moment, praised the outcome of the characters of the two actresses and celebrated the plasticity of the event.

Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2 Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2reproduction Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 1 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2 Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2reproduction Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 2 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 3 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2 Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2reproduction Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 4 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2 Sex scene between Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2reproduction Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 5 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 6 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 7 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira 8 Twitter reaction to the scene by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira in Verdades Secretas 2Play/Twitter 0

The final chapter of the plot was marked by one of the hottest scenes of the soap opera, which lasted almost seven minutes. It opens with an exchange of kisses between Angel and Giovanna. Involved, Camila’s character says that she always thought her rival hated her, but she replies that “it was always love”.

That’s when the weather gets really hot and the two go to Giovanna’s room. They take off their clothes slowly, caressing and kissing every part, intimate or not, of each other’s bodies.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos