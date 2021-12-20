Another! MC Gui’s Engagement Also Comes To End After Duvet Controversy | celebrities



MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle – Reproduction

Posted 20/12/2021 09:05 | Updated 12/20/2021 09:05

Rio – The engagement of MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle came to an end this Sunday (19). The influencer did not get over the relationship that Gui had with Aline Mineiro in “A Fazenda 13” and declared that the decision was taken together with the artist.

Beatriz has been silent on the subject since Bill was eliminated from the reality show. Now, she explained that she had a conversation with the singer before determining the end.

“We decided, it was a decision on both sides, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace, I know it’s best for me […] I wish him all the best, I really do. I will always wish and life that follows. Subject closed”, lamented the dancer.

After Beatriz revealed the end of the relationship, MC Gui used Instagram stories to vent to fans. Gui and Beatriz lived together for two years and the engagement took place in August of this year, three weeks before the singer was confined to the reality of Record TV.

“After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity. And after a long conversation yesterday, we both decided, we ended our engagement. in a respectful and loving way. I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone else who has hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts. I remain firm and strong in my purpose, which is to one day with God’s grace to form a family,” wrote the singer.