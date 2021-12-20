Anvisa asks PF, PGR and government to investigate new threats to directors | Politics

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) called for investigative bodies and the federal government this Sunday (19) to ask for an investigation into new threats of violence against directors of the entity.

The letters were sent to the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Federal Police and the PF superintendence in the Federal District.

The attacks, which have been taking place since November, intensified after the meeting in which the organization authorized the use of pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years. A few hours later, President Jair Bolsonaro delivered an intimidating speech, broadcast to supporters, to question the agency’s decision (see details below).

In the official letters, the directors of Anvisa say that they were “surprised by posts on social media on the ‘internet’ of threats, intimidation and offenses on account of the aforementioned technical decision”.

“These facts increased the concern and fear of Directors and civil servants about their physical integrity and that of their families, and generated an evident apprehension that acts of violence could occur at any time”, says the request for investigation.

In a statement, Anvisa says that reiterated requests for police protection for agency members – which had already been made in response to the November threats.

“The growth of threats makes further investigations necessary to identify the authors and determine responsibilities. Even in the face of possible future acceptance of claims, the Agency expresses great concern regarding the safety of its staff, in view of the large number of Anvisa servers spread all over Brazil”, says the note released this Sunday.

“It is not possible to rule out at this time that such servers are the target of cowardly and criminal actions,” the agency said.

“Anvisa will not publish the attachments that materialize the threats received so as not to expose the personal data of those involved, however, all information was forwarded to the responsible authorities. Anvisa continues in its mission to protect the health of citizens”, concludes the report .

Since November, the agency’s directors have been threatened by individuals who say they are against the application of vaccine against Covid in children. The Federal Police concluded an inquiry into the matter, which is proceeding in secrecy at the Federal Court in Brasília. See below:

Federal Police completes investigation into death threats to Anvisa directors

Bolsonaro intimidation and threats

Hours after Anvisa authorized Covid vaccination for children ages 5 to 11, President Jair Bolsonaro used a live broadcast to intimidate Anvisa’s servers and summon supporters to question the agency’s decision.

Bolsonaro demanded the disclosure of the name of those responsible for the authorization and said that parents must evaluate whether or not they will give the immunizing agent.

“I don’t know if it’s the directors and the president who reached this conclusion or it’s the technical staff, but, whatever it is, you have the right to know the names of the people who approved the vaccine here from the age of five to your son. (…) Now he works with the children. So the father is responsible. I have an 11-year-old daughter. I’m going to study with my wife what decision to take,” said Bolsonaro.

Anvisa’s civil servants association and the agency’s CEO, Antonio Barra Torres, repudiated the speeches in an intimidating tone.See details in the video below:

Director of Anvisa says that ‘this is not a time for violence’ and defends the decision that authorizes vaccines for children

In a statement released on Friday, signed by Barra Torres and the directors of the agency, Anvisa said that it is in the focus and target of violent political activism and that it vehemently repels any threat.

“Anvisa is always ready to meet demands for information, but it repudiates and vehemently rejects any threat, explicit or hidden, that may embarrass, intimidate or compromise the free exercise of regulatory activities and the support of our lives and families: our work, which is to protect the health of the citizen”, they declared.

Also in a statement, the Anvisa civil servants association (Univisa) said that “it repudiates any threat made against Anvisa’s technical staff, as well as any attempts to intervene in the health authority’s position that do not come from a strictly scientific and democratic debate” .