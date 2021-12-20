Anvisa receives new threats and asks for immediate investigation – National

These same orders had already been placed in November. (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agncia Brasil) Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) informed, this Sunday afternoon (12/19), that it has received new threats because of the decision that approves the application of vaccines against COVID-19 in children. According to the regulatory body, “the growth of threats makes further investigations necessary to identify the authors and determine responsibilities”.

In an official note, Anvisa reiterates the requests for police protection to its members. These same requests had already been made in November, when the first attacks arrived.

The agency informed that “it does not publish the attachments that materialize the threats received so as not to expose the personal data of those involved, however, all information was forwarded to the responsible authorities”.

PRESIDENT BOLSONARO

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took advantage of the day of recess to ride a watercraft in Guaruj this Sunday (12/19). Then the Chief Executive was Praia Grande, where he greeted and took selfies with supporters. To a man who questioned him about the vaccine in children, the president criticized the decision of the agency and replied that “it is unbelievable what Anvisa has done”.

“We’re working. Nor is your mandatory, freedom. It’s a very serious thing. It’s not known about the possible future adverse effects. It’s unbelievable, sorry here, what Anvisa did. Unbelievable,” said the Chief Executive, in a video posted on the networks social.

On the 16th, the regulatory agency approved the application of the vaccine against Pfizer’s covid-19 to children aged 5 to 11 years.

Live on the 16th, Bolsonaro said he asked, unofficially, “the names of people who have approved the vaccine for children aged five and over”.

“We want to publicize the names of these people so that everyone knows who these people are and, obviously, form their judgment,” he said on the date.

According to Anvisa, the conclusion of the technical area that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. During a press conference to publicize the approval of the vaccine for children, representatives of Brazilian medical societies supported Anvisa’s decision.