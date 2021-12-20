Application that can replace the Connect SUS is offered to states by a French-Brazilian company – 12/19/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

After the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website that erased data from the Connect SUS application, which stores proof of vaccination against Covid-19, a French-Brazilian technology company is closing a technical term of cooperation with the governments of São Paulo. Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, Amazonas and the Federal District.

PASSPORT

Mooh!Tech is offering a planning strategy to replace Conecta SUS with the i-Passport Chronus. The app, used at major events like the F1 GP SP, works as a digital pass that records vaccinations and exam results for Covid.

