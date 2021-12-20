Application that can replace the Connect SUS is offered to states by a French-Brazilian company – 12/19/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

After the hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website that erased data from the Connect SUS application, which stores proof of vaccination against Covid-19, a French-Brazilian technology company is closing a technical term of cooperation with the governments of São Paulo. Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraíba, Amazonas and the Federal District.

PASSPORT

Mooh!Tech is offering a planning strategy to replace Conecta SUS with the i-Passport Chronus. The app, used at major events like the F1 GP SP, works as a digital pass that records vaccinations and exam results for Covid.

EDUARDO AND MONICA

The premiere of “Eduardo e Mônica”, by René Sampaio, brought together actors Alice Braga and Rodrigo Lombardi, Gabriel Leone and Bianca Comparato on Thursday (16), at Petra Belas Artes, in SP. Giuliano Manfredini, son of Renato Russo, checked out the film inspired by the music of Legião Urbana.