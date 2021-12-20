Are you past? See how much the worst gift from Globo’s hidden friend costs | Gabriel Perline

Reproduction/Globe The comedian This Boy tried hard to hide his disappointment with the gift

The humorist’s face of disappointment when opening the box and coming across a basic light during Fantastic’s secret friend is something priceless. On Sunday night (19), the program showed its traditional exchange of gifts and the item went viral on social networks. But after all, how much does the object of contention cost?

The column did a web search and found the following description: “yellow startec spiralle table lamp”. And prices vary a lot, getting to be more than double the cheapest I found. Even so, actor Michel Gomes didn’t spend more than R$100 on the present.

In searches, the largest web retailers make the decoration piece available, and Mercado Livre has the best price: R$ 43.76. On Magazine Luiza’s website, the lamp sells for R$59.22, and on the Americanas platform you can find the same item for R$59.22 and for R$99.89. In other words, the protagonist of Nos Tempos do Imperador was economical.



It is worth remembering that Michel was drawn by ballerina Ingrid Silva, who presented him with a black t-shirt with a Sunflower print by Osklen, sold on the store’s website for R$ 297. In addition, he also sent a hammock, which cost no less than BRL 200.

There were other gifts that became a meme on social media, such as the wooden tray that Os Barões da Pisadinha gave to physician Margareth Dalcolmo. Although the item is apparently simple, it cost R$ 1,400 because it contains details in machetry, hand-painted glass and butterfly wings.