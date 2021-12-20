‘Armed’ man fires 3 shots at Tarcisio do Acordeon’s concert at PI

A video circulating on social networks shows the moment when a man fires three shots in the air in the middle of the audience during a forró and piseiro festival held yesterday at Arena Teresina Shopping, in the capital of Piauí.

The incident occurred during Tarcisio’s presentation of the accordion, in a night that also featured a show by João Gomes.

The State Department of Public Security, however, has no record or complaints of what happened and there is no confirmation that the firearm seen in the images is real. There were no injuries at the time.

In the recording, which spread on social media, it is possible to see that a man raises a gun and fires three times into the air, and a woman tries to hold his arm during the action – however, the audience around him shows no reaction to the explosions and the show continues normally.

Images from a second video, captured from the stage, show that it was also possible to hear the noise of gunfire from where the band and singer were. The artists didn’t react at the time either.

The report spoke with people who were at the event and reported not having seen or heard the shots. Called Pzro, the festival also had shows by Vitor Fernandes and Diego Souza, and lasted all night long.

splash sought the authorities to verify whether the case is under investigation and whether the author of the shooting was identified, however, according to the Public Security Department of Piauí, there is no official record of occurrences related to the event.

Sought out, the festival’s production claimed that it followed all the requirements of the city hall of Teresina to perform the shows and that they are investigating all the information about what happened. They did not report whether there were metal detectors at the entrance to the Arena, which is an open place.

Tarcísio do Acordeon did not discuss the matter on social media and the artist’s press office has yet to comment. This space will be updated as soon as there is manifestation.