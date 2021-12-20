At dinner, Lula proposes Alckmin at PSD | Politics

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ex-governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin (no party) met this Sunday night in public at the dinner of the group Prerogatives, a collective of lawyers that was organized in reaction to Lava-Jato, in 2016. The act was the largest meeting that Lula attended since regaining his political rights, in March of this year.

The event brought together all possible arc of allies of an eventual Alckmin slate as Lula’s deputy in 2022. The PT and PSB summits were there, and PCdoB parliamentarians, in addition to the president of Solidarity, deputy Paulo Pereira da Silva (SP ), Paulinho da Força, who also offered affiliation to Alckmin.

But the meeting went beyond that: leaders who articulate the third way were also present, such as the president of the MDB, deputy Baleia Rossi (SP), the president of the PSD, Gilberto Kassab, and federal deputy Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ) . They are political operators of presidential candidates Simone Tebet (MDB), Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and João Doria (PSDB). There were also senators Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), who played a leading role this year in command of Covid’s CPI in the Senate.

In a reserved room, according to one of those present, Lula confirmed that he really wants Alckmin as vice president on his ticket, but preferably for the PSD, which for now supports the pre-candidacy of the Senate president and had invited the former governor to try return to the post in São Paulo.

Negotiations with the PSB, which are more advanced, collide with the fact that the acronym does not accept to support former PT mayor Fernando Haddad in São Paulo. Lula’s idea, when articulating Alckmin’s affiliation with the PSD, is to negotiate in a position of strength to convince the PSB to give up the candidacy of former governor Márcio França for the government of São Paulo.

According to Paulinho, the decision of the former tucano on whether or not to compose Lula’s ticket and for which party he can do it should take time. “It is too early to define a vice president with almost a year to go before the election”, he said, at the entrance to dinner at the Figueira restaurant, in the Jardins district.

The legal community appeared with an army of lawyers critical of Lava-Jato, such as Augusto Arruda Botelho, Pierpaolo Bottini and Antonio Claudio Mariz de Oliveira. The presence of the minister of the Federal Court of Accounts, Bruno Dantas, also drew attention.

At the door of the restaurant, some demonstrators from the PCO, a far-left association, managed to interrupt interviews with leaders who defend a broader alliance around Lula, as was the case with deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ), pre-candidate for governor of Rio and Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP). Both were called “scammers”.

Lula and Alckmin have been negotiating the rapprochement for months. One of the founders of the Prerogatives group, lawyer Marco Aurélio Carvalho, participated in the first conversations with the PSB about the construction of the sheet.

Former governor Márcio França, who heads the PSB in São Paulo, met with Marco Aurélio Carvalho and João Paulo Rodrigues, leader of the MST, to present the proposal for this one-two, even before having talked to Alckmin. Both the lawyer for the Prerogatives and the MST leader are close to former president Lula.

About a month later, former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) entered the circuit and started negotiating with France the possibility of making the ticket viable. In the scenario defended by France, Alckmin would join the PSB to be the vice president of the former PT. The next step was taken by Lula and Alckmin, who spoke in person in July about an eventual agreement. There was at least one more face-to-face meeting between the former president and former governor.

França had already been suggested to compose the PT slate as vice-president, but faced resistance from the PT and the PSB. Before, the former governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino, who joined the PSB this year, had also been quoted, but the conversations did not evolve. By presenting the name of Alckmin, França won the sympathy of Haddad and Lula.

Haddad had already approached Alckmin to negotiate an eventual agreement in the second round of the presidential election and in São Paulo. At the time of the first conversations, the former governor, still affiliated with the PSDB, was quoted to run for the São Paulo government in 2022. Pre-candidate of the PT for the government of São Paulo, Haddad articulated with Alckmin a non-aggression pact and support in the second round, in case one of the two was left out of the dispute in the State. The PT also sought support from the former governor for Lula in the second round of the presidential election.

Alckmin had been negotiating with the PSB and PSD his affiliation to dispute the government in São Paulo since vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia changed the DEM for the PSDB, in May. With Garcia’s entry into the party, Alckmin’s candidacy for the PSDB was rendered impossible. Given the evolution of conversations with Lula, the former governor left the state dispute in the background.

Before negotiating the composition of the presidential ticket with Alckmin, Lula sought historical leaders from the PSDB, such as former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso and senator Tasso Jereissati (CE), and other leaders outside the left field, such as the national president of the PSD , Gilberto Kassab, to keep the dialogue open, with a view, above all, to a union in the second round. FHC even said that he will be able to vote for Lula in the second round, if the PSDB is defeated in the first.

Lula and Haddad, together with other PT leaders, have anticipated the construction of a broad alliance for the first round. The former president’s allies want to avoid the disarticulation that took place in 2018, when the PT faced difficulties in obtaining support for Haddad in the second round of the presidential dispute.