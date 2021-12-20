Athletico-PR will head the Libertadores with a change in the rules of Conmebol – Sports

THE Conmebol released this Sunday the regulation of the Liberators cup and of the South American Cup and a change caught attention. With this change, the Athletic-PR will become head of key in the main South American club tournament in 2022.

According to the old regulation, the South American champion would enter pot 2 of Libertadores. However, there was an addition to the text. In it, the South American champion is allowed to be head of the Libertadores if you are among the best placed in the Conmebol ranking, which is the case of Athletico-PR.

The team from Paraná is currently in 12th place in the ranking. However, as some clubs in front of him did not qualify for the tournament, such as Guild and saints, Athletico-PR ended up winning the right to be the seed.

Who ended up falling out of pot 1 was Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay. With that, the Libertadores key heads become palm trees, river plate, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, National-URU, Peñarol, Atlético-MG and Athletico-PR.

Pot 2 will feature Cerro Porteño, Libertad, Independiente del Valle, Universidad Católica, Emelec, Corinthians, Colo-Colo and Vélez Sarsfield. And the three will feature Sporting Cristal, Red Bull Bragantino, Deportivo Táchira, Alianza Lima, Colón, Tolima, Caracas and Millonarios or Deportivo Cali.

Finally, in pot 4 will be Always Ready, Talleres, Independiente Petrolero, Fortaleza, as well as four qualifiers from the previous phase of the tournament.