Atletico-MG’s patron calls Ronaldo to praise the purchase of rival Cruzeiro

One of the names responsible for the rise of Atlético-MG, Rubens Menin congratulated Ronaldo Fenômeno for the acquisition of Grêmio, Galo’s historic rival. Through an Instagram post, Pedro Mesquita, head of XP Investimentos, said that he and the former player received a call from the businessman, praising the transaction.

“I would like to extol FAIR PLAY [jogo limpo]. Yesterday, after the announcement of the operation with Ronaldo, we received a call from Rubens Menin, extolling the great deal we were doing and praising Ronaldo for investing in Brazilian football. Everyone has their heart club and should root for this team a lot on the field! Outside the field, football needs to be united, because only together will we be able to have the best teams in the country of football!”, wrote Mesquita. XP is the company leading the implementation of the Football Association (SAF) of the team.

Menin, in turn, is the majority partner of the construction company MRV, and one of Galo’s main investors, with a credit of more than R$330 million to the club. The money made it possible to assemble the team’s squad, which is valued at more than BRL 355 million, and still helps to keep the Minas Gerais club’s payroll up to date, despite the total debt of BRL 1.2 billion disclosed in the last one. financial statement.





Last Saturday, the spotlight of sports news turned to Ronaldo Fenômeno, who, surprisingly, announced the purchase of Grêmio, one day after the team changed its bylaws and, consequently, authorized the negotiation of up to 90% of the club’s shares. .

The investment made by the former player, who already owns another team, was valued at R$ 400 million, an amount that will be important in the restructuring of Raposa, whose debt is close to R$ 1 billion. In addition, the club is preparing to face the third consecutive year in Serie B.