Bag drops nearly 2% with fear about omicrons; dollar operates on a high, at R$ 5.695 – 12/20/2021

The Stock Exchange was on the downside in early trading today, amid the global slump in risky assets amid fears of the omicron variant of Covid-19. Around 10:35 am (Eastern), the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, operated in a fall of 1.64%, reaching 105,447.04 points.

At the same time, the commercial dollar rose 0.18%, selling at BRL 5.695, as investors around the world sought assets considered safe today amid fears that the omicron will lead large economies to adopt stricter measures to combat covid. -19.

The rise in global infections by the variant has raised concerns in financial markets, as several European countries and the United Kingdom assess the possibility of restrictions during Christmas.

In Brazil, there is an expectation of voting on the final report on the 2022 Budget in the Mixed Budget Committee.

On Friday (17) the Stock Exchange closed with a fall of 1.04%, to 107,200.562 points, and the dollar rose 0.1%, closing at R$ 5.685 on sale.

