‘Bag full of fake people’ · TV News

Rico Melquiades still hasn’t got used to his fame after A Fazenda 13. On Saturday (18), the rural reality champion followed Simone and Simaria’s show, and The Masked Singer’s judge’s sister praised the new millionaire: ” People are fed up with fake people.”

Backstage at the show, held in São Paulo (SP), Simaria met Melquiades and celebrated the victory: “Look who arrived, he’s champion! My fans went to you”. “I heard, Alvaro [influenciador digital e amigo de Rico] told me you posted a video asking for votes. Friend, thank you!”, thanked the ex-pawn.

“You won because it was real, people are fed up with fake people, those miseries! We want the truth!”, added the singer. “And there were only fake people, apart from Erika [Schneider] and Mileid [Mihaile]”he reinforced.

Excited with the presence of Melquiades, the classmates jumped and shouted the catchphrase “Calada wins”, a registered trademark of the ex-On Vacation with the Ex in the rural reality show.

At the show, Melquiades also met Thelma Assis, champion of BBB20. “Guys, I just met an icon that I’m a fan, a BBB champion. Friend, you’re an icon, really! I rooted for you a lot, I liked you a lot,” he commented.

Check out the video:

