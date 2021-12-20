Bahia Notícias / Spotlight / News / Sthe Matos is shocked by the ticket price to Salvador: ‘I’m not coming back so soon’

Ildazio Jr.

Columnist

11/19/2021 – 12:30 pm

Ildazio Jr.: To have or not to have (Carnival), that’s the question!

Simbora, my people, that I’m going to speak up front about having or not having the great street Carnival. It is a clear public health problem, which is promoted on a daily basis, argued in a greater way and brought to the fore every day in the media, as if it were the most important thing on the planet (Bahia), and without it in the old-fashioned and sectarian ways and concepts the world collapses. As if for 2 years every trade was stopped in “fries 1, 2, 3” waiting for something that you don’t know what to happen and without doing anything with your life! Everyone turned around, including the one who writes to you! This is all in the midst of a pandemic, which by the way is still rolling around and killing, despite being contained, and without a cure!

10/18/2021 – 11:30 am

Ildazio Jr.: A different summer!

What to expect this summer 2021/2022? Because, in the end, none of the seasons represents as much for Bahians, as much as they sell to the whole world and bring us jobs and income as our sunny days with little clothes, lots of colors and lots of sway! But going to parties, we are living in an interesting time in the entertainment market, as there is a tug of war in which, tired of gnawing bones, players left at full speed to demand – by the way, in a coherent way – a swift return of parties and events and their protocols, especially with an eye not only on the summer, but on the carnival that the authorities want.



