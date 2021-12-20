Bahia turns on the alert against vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks

The H3N2 outbreak that scares Salvador and cities in the metropolitan region left a lesson: you can’t relax with the flu, a disease with a high rate of transmission and high chances of mutations. And it also turned on the warning sign for the effects of relaxation in the use of masks and social distancing combined with low adherence to the vaccine against the Influenza virus. According to the most recent balance of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), only 58% of the target public in the capital had completed the vaccination schedule by November.

But it is not just the flu that can trigger outbreaks in cities in Bahia. Specialists fear that the drop in coverage of vaccines offered by the National Immunization Program (PNI) in Brazil and Bahia will contribute to the spread of diseases controlled or even eradicated in the past. Even diseases that, unlike flu and covid-19, are prevented only with immunization.

One of them is measles, which was eradicated from Brazil in 2016, but which showed up again in 2019 – including in Bahia. The state had an active outbreak of the disease until last year. Measles can be avoided with the triple viral immunization, available through the Unified Health System (SUS), which also protects against rubella and mumps. The low immunization rate and the recent episodes worry the infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz, Guilherme Ribeiro.

“Diseases that have vaccines available in the vaccine calendar have this coverage because they have a very high transmission potential. So measles, rubella, yellow fever, chickenpox, hepatitis A, rotavirus, these diseases can cause outbreaks very quickly among unvaccinated people. If we reduce the population’s vaccination coverage, we make room for an increase in transmission”, he warns.

Nine vaccines are included in the basic children’s calendar: BCG, Human Rotavirus, Meningococcal C, Pentavalent, Pneumococcal, Polio, Hepatitis A, Yellow Fever and Triple Viral. According to data from the PNI Information System, Bahia has not been able to meet the coverage targets (above 95%) of any of them since 2016.

With the exception of 2020, when it surpassed the BCG target, Salvador follows the same trend. Also with data from the PNI survey, the lowest adherence in 2019 was recorded in relation to the immunizing agent that prevents yellow fever: 64.8% of children received the vaccine in the state and 60.75% in the capital. However, the target for the vaccine is 100% according to the Ministry of Health (MS).

These data worry the technician of the state coordination of immunization, Ramon Saavedra. “It’s a global phenomenon, Bahia has also followed this fall, especially since 2016. And it worries us because low vaccination coverage means an accumulation of unprotected people. It is as if we left the doors and windows wide open for the virus to enter, and, certainly, manifest itself in a form of outbreak or epidemic, which can overload the health system”.

Vaccine is not just for kids

It is not very clear to specialists what motivates the population’s non-attendance at the posts to take the vaccines on the national calendar. But, contrary to what you might think, the anti-vac culture (against vaccines) still does not emerge as one of the main causes. For Saavedra, the problem is multifactorial:

“Younger parents, because they don’t see many measles outbreaks anymore, because they don’t live with diseases such as infantile paralysis, which was already so prevalent, think that they no longer need to vaccinate their children. It’s a false sense of security. This is a mistake, because if these diseases no longer circulate, it is precisely because of the success of the vaccines”, he says.

The infectious disease physician Clarissa Cerqueira points to misinformation as another problem. “Some people think that the flu vaccine transmits the flu, which is a mistake, since the immunizing agent is made from the inactivated virus. There are people who say that the vaccine gives autism in children, which has never been proven. It is important that people know how to filter the information they receive on social networks and have discernment. Vaccines are safe, especially those on the children’s calendar”.

The positive side is that the vaccines in the children’s basic calendar are more effective compared to flu vaccines, since the Influenza virus is more likely to mutate. For Clarissa Cerqueira, this makes it easier to control the most communicable diseases.

“Measles, mumps, rubella or chickenpox, which is chickenpox, are diseases that don’t mutate as much as the flu virus. And the available vaccines are much more effective than the Influenza vaccines, which need updating every year. Those who get measles, for example, are not vaccinated. And measles is highly transmissible, one patient can infect 12 people. We can only solve this with immunization”.

According to the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), all Brazilian children must have their mandatory vaccinations up to date. Attorney Ana Caroline Trabuco, president of the OAB-BA Committee for the Protection of Children and Adolescents, recalls that schools can deny the enrollment of unvaccinated children.

“Parents who do not vaccinate their children are subject to restrictions on parental activity, as the ECA understands that vaccination is a right and protection for the infant. In addition, the presentation of the vaccination card is mandatory when enrolling in municipal and state schools for the same reason, as it is a protection for the health of children and society. Any school can make enrollment conditional on the presentation of the immunization booklet”, he explained.

Single system of vaccines

For Guilherme Ribeiro, something that could encourage people to be vaccinated would be the adoption of an integrated system, with all people’s vaccination data. A kind of ConnectSus for all PNI immunizers.

“We have seen a good response in relation to the Covid vaccine and the impact of this vaccination we can see in the reduction of hospitalizations and deaths. I think we could take advantage of this positive scenario and rescue the importance of the national immunization calendar. And we have something new, which is ConnectSus, or other applications, which allow you to consult the history of a specific vaccine that is against Covid. If we had a chance to see all the vaccines, it would be good for people to be able to access this history more easily and update the vaccination card and that of the family itself”.

DISEASES THAT CONCERN

– MEASLES

Measles can be prevented with two doses of the MMR vaccine, up to 29 years of age, or a single dose in subsequent years, up to the age limit of 49 years. The immunizing agent is offered free of charge by SUS and is part of the National Immunization Program (PNI). Measles was officially eradicated in Brazil in 2016, but for a short time. In 2019, Bahia recorded outbreaks of the disease in seven cities, including Salvador, Jacobina and Santo Amaro. The state remains on the alert for new cases. It is a disease with a high rate of transmission, characterized by red skin lesions;

– RUBELLA

Like measles, rubella can also be prevented with two doses of the triple-turn vaccine, up to age 29, or a single dose until the cut-off date of 49 years. The immunizing agent is offered free of charge by SUS and is included in the PNI. Rubella is a relatively serious disease and is transmitted through contact with secretions such as droplets of saliva. It is particularly dangerous for pregnant women as it can cause irreversible damage to the fetus. Causes fever, joint pain and rash;

– ROTAVIRUS

Rotavirus can be prevented with two doses of pentavalent vaccine for babies six weeks old to eight months. There is the possibility of vaccinating through the SUS and in private clinics. Both the public system and private clinics offer immunization for rotavirus and five other diseases, such as diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, hepatitis B and the bacteria causing meningitis. In the case of SUS, users receive pentavalent + hepatitis B and, in the private network, hexavalent is already offered. Rotavirus is the main cause of diarrhea in babies;

– HEPATITIS A

Hepatitis A can be prevented with two doses of the vaccine available in the SUS with an interval of six months. The Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) and Immunizations (SBIm) recommend routine application to infants between 12 and 18 months of age, or as soon as possible, when vaccination does not occur at these recommended ages. The disease causes malaise, body aches, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, yellow eyes and skin, dark urine and pale stools. May cause liver failure, bleeding and death