Band announces Club World Cup broadcast

Grupo Bandeirantes announced today (19) that it will exclusively broadcast the 2021 Club World Cup. The competition, held from February 3rd to 12th, will have Palmeiras – current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores – as representative.

On its website, the station informed that Band, Bandsports, Rádio Bandeirantes, Rádio BandNews FM and the group’s digital channels will show the international competition, held in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

The debut of Palmeiras in the competition, on February 8, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the winner of Al Ahly, from Egypt, or Monterrey, from Mexico, will be broadcast on open TV.

Band, the sports channel and home of the Club World Cup! Here, you will exclusively follow the emotions of the most important interclub competition in the world between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, in the UAE!

If they win, Abel Ferreira’s team could face Chelsea, current holders of the Champions League title, in the World Cup final, scheduled for February 12th.

Like Palmeiras, the English team debuts in the semifinals, and will face Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, Al Jazira, from the United Arab Emirates, or Auckland City, from Australia.