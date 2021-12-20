Banks Announce New Payroll Loan Rates

The new interest rates for payroll loans to retirees and pensioners were released by banks. See what the average rates for each bank are before you apply for a loan.

Read more: 10 situations that make you lose your car insurance coverage

Santander and Bradesco banks have already made changes to the average interest rates. Those who receive benefits from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) need to monitor the changes to see which loan is more advantageous before taking out a payroll loan.

Payroll interest rates

The loan ceiling rises to 2.14% per month. Above the 1.8% practiced previously. Santander, for example, has already announced that the average interest rate will approach the ceiling.

On the other hand, Bradesco bank should realign interest rates in the next few days. This is because the bank announced that it is awaiting indications from the INSS to set the new interest rate.

The same has happened with bank Itaú, which chose not to disclose the maximum rate for the time being. Despite this, the bank reinforced that payroll loans will continue to be the best credit option due to the interest rate. Thus, retirees and pensioners await more advantageous rates from Itaú.

Banco do Brasil, keeping an eye on the definitions of other banks, should wait longer to disclose the interest rate on payroll-deductible loans.

All these changes accompany the scenario of adjustments to the financial market. Like the Selic and high inflation. Thus, the loan rate ceiling will be readjusted by the market.

Based on the real interest rate, the increase in the ceiling was the lowest since 2015. Thus, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the definition is based on the interest rate ceiling. But the rate to be applied varies with each bank.