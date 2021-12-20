Barra is dragged for a long time by B737 plane in serious operational incident





A serious incident of ground operational failure became known this weekend through a video showing a plane dragging a tow bar during its taxi.

In the scene of the following recording, taken from an airport services vehicle traveling in the same direction, the aircraft involved is a Boeing 737-800 from the airline Ryanair, which is seen with a large amount of sparks being emitted below your right engine as a result of what happened:

Location and date unknown: Ryanair Boeing 737-800 sustained unknown damage to its right engine when it allegedly began to taxi prematurely after pushing the tow bar below the engine until the pilots stopped. @BaileyB92043349 pic.twitter.com/bq4QHJ1UwH — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) December 18, 2021

As described by the JACDEC channel, which specializes in aviation security analyses, the B737 pilots allegedly started to taxi prematurely after the procedure. pushback (pushing the aircraft backwards to leave the apron), resulting in the collision of the right engine with the tow bar, which had not yet been removed from the surroundings.

Without realizing what had happened, the pilots continued to move the Boeing 737, dragging the bar attached below the engine for a long distance.

The bar attached below the engine – Image: BaileyBob, via JACDEC





According to JACDEC, the exact location and date of the incident are not yet known, however, several users of social networks claim that the airport appears to be Frankfurt, Germany, both because of the appearance of the place and because of the Lufthansa planes stopped at background.

The assumption is reinforced by the fact that there is a flight of a Ryanair Boeing 737-800, registration 9H-QAH, which would depart Frankfurt in the early hours of Friday, December 17 (05:00 UTC), but was stationary in the apron. for two and a half hours (until 7:30 am UTC) after having traveled about 500 meters. The following images show the trajectory:

The position where the 737-800 stopped after taking off for the flight – Image: FlightRadar24

The ground details around the position are consistent with what you see in the video – Image: FlightRadar24

The plane taken to another terminal after the long stop – Image: FlightRadar24

After the long layover, also as seen in the images above, the jet was towed to another airport terminal, and later a replacement plane made the flight. 9H-QAH only took off again in the afternoon of the following day, about 40 hours after the move, so there is a high possibility that this was actually the one involved in the incident.

The occurrence draws attention due to its seriousness, after all, there is a sequence of procedures that are always followed, both by the flight pilots and by the ground service workers, to mitigate the risk of situations similar to this one.

An investigation has likely been opened to determine at which times standard procedures failed to comply, and which person(s) may have made such failures. The objective, as always, is to find the cause of the incident and promote actions to prevent it from happening again, and not to point out the culprits for punishment.



