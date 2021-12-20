BDR has had declines since its debut, understand the variation

Last December 9, Nubank (NUBR33) recorded one of the best IPO (IPO) results on Wall Street this year. However, this week, the results were not so good. At the close of trading on Monday (13), for example, shares of Nu Holding fell 8.31%, to a price of US$ 10.81. Nubank shares on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, traded through BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) under the ticker NUBR33, fell 7.39%, being quoted at R$ 10.65.

Nubank: BDR has had declines since debut, understand how price variation works

Thus, with the results, the largest digital bank in Latin America debuted its second week in the financial market with a not-so-good performance. Especially given the strong appreciation that fintech had in the early days. Just in the first two days after the debut, for example, the bank’s shares appreciated 31.67%.

Yet, this movement should be seen more as a demand adjustment. Mainly due to the great result at fintech’s IPO. This is because new investors are looking to buy the assets to ride the wave of increase. But at the same time, shareholders who had already boarded now sell their positions to seize the moment and profit.

Finally, last week, Nubank ended its debut on the Wall Street Stock Exchange as one of the most valuable companies in Latin America. On Friday (10), the company’s shares recorded an increase of 14.71%, in New York, for US$ 11.85. On the Brazilian stock exchange (B3), where shares began to be traded in the form of BDRs (receipts for shares listed outside the country), the gain was 14.54%, quoted at R$ 11.50.

So far, Nubank made the third-largest share offering on the US market in 2021. The institution is second only to South Korean Coupang and Chinese Didi.

Image: Nubank website