Before having dinner with Lula, Alckmin meets with the president of the PSB

SAO PAULO — Former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) met this Sunday with the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira. The meeting took place in the capital of São Paulo, hours before a dinner by the group Prerogatives, which should include the presence of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The PSB is one of the parties quoted to welcome Alckmin after he left the PSDB, an acronym he helped found and where he militated for 33 years. An ongoing political negotiation predicts that the PSB would nominate Alckmin as vice president on Lula’s ticket. In return, PT members would support socialists in six states, including São Paulo.

Before Siqueira, Alckmin had breakfast with another name from the PSB: deputy Marcelo Freixo, who should be the party’s candidate for the government of Rio. great gain for everyone”.

The possible candidate for the acronym for the government of São Paulo, Márcio França, is a constant interlocutor of Alckmin and is behind the negotiations. Allies of the former governor say they expect him to pronounce on the party he will join by the first few months of next year.