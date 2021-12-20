Before having dinner with Lula, Alckmin meets with the president of the PSB

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Before having dinner with Lula, Alckmin meets with the president of the PSB 3 Views

SAO PAULO — Former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB) met this Sunday with the national president of the PSB, Carlos Siqueira. The meeting took place in the capital of São Paulo, hours before a dinner by the group Prerogatives, which should include the presence of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Son of Eduardo Campos:‘The solution for Brazil is not on the identity agenda’, says the mayor of Recife, João Campos

The PSB is one of the parties quoted to welcome Alckmin after he left the PSDB, an acronym he helped found and where he militated for 33 years. An ongoing political negotiation predicts that the PSB would nominate Alckmin as vice president on Lula’s ticket. In return, PT members would support socialists in six states, including São Paulo.

Before Siqueira, Alckmin had breakfast with another name from the PSB: deputy Marcelo Freixo, who should be the party’s candidate for the government of Rio. great gain for everyone”.

Datasheet: Doria government assessment remains stable with 24% approval; toucan fails by 38%

The possible candidate for the acronym for the government of São Paulo, Márcio França, is a constant interlocutor of Alckmin and is behind the negotiations. Allies of the former governor say they expect him to pronounce on the party he will join by the first few months of next year.


The only former president quoted for the election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may surprise with a vice-president who has always been in opposition, the toucan Geraldo Alckimin Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo
The only former president quoted for the election, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may surprise with a vice-president who has always been in opposition, the toucan Geraldo Alckimin Photo: Ailton de Freitas / Agência O Globo
Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) stood out in Covid's CPI, giving voice to the women's bench; is a name that would give more boldness to the toucan João Doria's campaign Photo: Agência Senado
Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) stood out in Covid’s CPI, giving voice to the women’s bench; is a name that would give more boldness to the toucan João Doria’s campaign Photo: Agência Senado
Without Mourão, part of Bolsonaro's surroundings bet on Defense Minister Braga Netto. In addition to being a trusted name of the president, Braga Netto, as a member of the barracks, is not enthusiastic in an impeachment case, as does Mourão Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo / 11/4/2020
Without Mourão, part of Bolsonaro’s surroundings bet on Defense Minister Braga Netto. In addition to being a trusted name of the president, Braga Netto, as a member of the barracks, is not enthusiastic in an impeachment case, as does Mourão Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo / 11/4/2020
Minister Fábio Farias is among the names polled to compose Bolsonaro's reelection ticket, and was praised by senator Flávio Bolsonaro, his father's political articulator. Photo: Cristiano Mariz/O Globo
Minister Fábio Farias is among the names polled to compose Bolsonaro’s reelection ticket, and was praised by senator Flávio Bolsonaro, his father’s political articulator. Photo: Cristiano Mariz/O Globo
Ex. Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, a possible presidential candidate, may have another former minister as vice-minister, Luis Henrique Mandetta, who commanded Saúde at the beginning of the pandemic Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo
Ex. Former Justice Minister Sergio Moro, a possible presidential candidate, may have another former minister as vice-minister, Luis Henrique Mandetta, who commanded Saúde at the beginning of the pandemic Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo
Federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PSL-PE) could facilitate Moro's transit with Congress, where there is resistance due to his role in the Lava-Jato, and he is a traditional politician from the Northeast and has good articulation, in addition to being the owner of the safe - with the phenomenon of Bolsonarism in the last elections, the PSL party fund has become one of the largest in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo
Federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PSL-PE) could facilitate Moro’s transit with Congress, where there is resistance due to his role in the Lava-Jato, and he is a traditional politician from the Northeast and has good articulation, in addition to being the owner of the safe – with the phenomenon of Bolsonarism in the last elections, the PSL party fund has become one of the largest in the country Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Chilean Elections: Leftist Gabriel Boric Elected President in Second Round

Writing BBC News World 1 hour ago Credit, EPA/Alberto Valdes Photo caption, Gabriel Boric, 35, …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved