Belgium joins diplomatic boycott against China at Winter Olympics

Belgium joined this Saturday the diplomatic boycott against the Winter Olympics, which will be played in Beijing, China, in February 2022. Thus, the Belgian government will not send representatives of its government to the Asian country to protest against alleged violations of the human rights by the Chinese government.

“The federal government has no intention of sending any representatives to the Winter Olympics in Beijing,” said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Belgium’s decision goes against the grain of the European Union, which decided not to join the boycott led by the United States. Leading countries of the European group, such as Germany, France and Italy, decided not to follow the US.

On the other hand, Belgium reinforces a group that already has Australia and the United Kingdom, which opted for a boycott ten days ago. The “diplomatic boycott” does not affect sporting disputes or prevent the participation of Belgian, British, American or Australian athletes.

For months, activists have been calling for a boycott of the Beijing-2022 Olympic Winter Games over alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government in Xinjiang and Tibet and its political repression in Hong Kong.

Beijing has been accused by the United States and other Western nations of detaining more than a million Muslim-majority Uighurs in detention centers in Xinjiang, where some former detainees claim they were tortured, raped or forcibly sterilized. China denies the allegations, saying the camps are re-education centers designed to fight separatism and Islamic terrorism in the country’s western region.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olivia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

