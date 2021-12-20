Benefits of vaccines against covid-19 outweigh risks, and the disease does pose dangers to children – International

A publication that questions “the real need to expose children to the risks of immunizations” against covid-19 with the assertion that the disease does not impact them since December 16, 2021, with more than 7,000 interactions.

However, this is misleading. Covid-19 does pose dangers to children, although they are lesser than to adults, according to institutions such as the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the School of Health. Johns Hopkins University Medicine. Furthermore, they highlight the benefits of applying immunizing agents.

“The press only says that Anvisa can authorize the vaccination of children today and there are no doses, in other words, the interest that the State BUYS! No independent discusses the real need to expose children to the risks of immunizations, which prevent disease that does not impact them”, says a post on Twitter.

Next, the user adds: “Even the teenagers… no one highlights the absence of deaths by COVID at Fundao Casa, despite the existence of cases. Certain news is simply not of interest, as it makes us reflect on the great certainties!”.

The publication began to circulate a few hours before the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the application of the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 5 years and over. At that time, experts highlighted that the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of the disease, which, yes, can impact children.

Luiz Vicente Ribeiro, an expert member of the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Phthisiology (SBPT), said during the transmission of the public announcement by Anvisa:

“The repercussions [da doena] for children in the younger age groups they are smaller than for adults, severe cases are much rarer. However, just in 2021, the Ministry of Health reports about 1,400 deaths of children under 18, and we are aware of the associated risks of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, which represents a very relevant health problem, which entailed a considerable number of deaths in our country.”

The assertion that has gone viral that there are no deaths among adolescents due to covid-19 at Fundao Casa (Socio-Educational Service Center for Adolescents), located in the state of So Paulo, is true. The data was verified by the AFP We checked the institution’s reports available until December 16, 2021.

Impacts of covid-19 on children

International health authorities and experts report that children tend to develop milder covid-19 cases than adults. However, they point out that there are, yes, risks.

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted in a November 24, 2021 communiqué that, “Overall, there are proportionately fewer symptomatic infections and cases with severe illness and deaths from covid-19 in children and adolescents compared to older age groups.”

In the document, the organization cited data collected from December 30, 2019 to October 25, 2021, such as that of children between 5 and 14 years old “are responsible for 7%” of reported global cases and 0.1% of recorded deaths. And he also highlighted that deaths in the under 25 age groups accounted for less than 0.5% of global deaths.

Despite the low risk, the institution stated that children and adolescents can present prolonged symptoms and even acute sequelae after infection, and that such conditions are still under investigation. One of them would be multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (SIM-C) which, “although rare, its occurrence has been reported worldwide and complicates the recovery of covid-19”.

The Argentine Society of Pediatrics, in a statement published last November 8, also highlighted that, “although it is uncommon, this disease can manifest itself in girls, boys and adolescents as moderate or severe respiratory symptoms, as well as in a new entity called SIM-C” and that the disease can leave sequelae in up to 15% of children and adolescents infected with SARS-CoV-2.

In the same vein, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that, considering the incidence of cases in that country, “It is possible that children develop less severe covid-19 than adults.” However, they indicate that in this age group severe conditions may present with the same symptoms as in adults, such as “respiratory failure, myocarditis, shock, acute renal failure, coagulopathy, and multiple organ failure”.

As for the risk of heart problems, Jorge Afiune, president of the Scientific Department of Cardiology of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, told Checked on December 6, 2021 that myocarditis caused by covid-19 is still “more serious” than myocarditis “classic”, which is already a serious form of the disease.

Health professional takes covid-19 tests on children at a Guarani camp in Maric, Rio de Janeiro, on July 2, 2020 ( AFP / Mauro Pimentel)

recommendation

The Brazilian societies of Cardiology and Pediatrics encourage vaccination on their websites (1, 2, 3).

Afiune highlighted at the same opportunity as %u23BC balancing the risks and benefits of immunization against covid-19 %u23BC “the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics” no doubt “in recommending vaccination for adolescents and children”.

Anvisa guaranteed on September 16, 2021 that vaccines used in Brazil are monitored through notifications of suspected adverse events and that “until the moment (…) the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh its potential risks”. Among them, the agency cites “cardiovascular events”, such as mild cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, which he classifies as “very rare”.

WHO highlights that the benefits of vaccinating children and adolescents “go beyond direct health benefits”. Among them, the organization mentions that immunization can reduce the transmission of the disease in this age group and, consequently, “can reduce transmission from children and adolescents to older adults”. She also cites the possibility of relaxing restrictive measures and stopping activities in schools. The organization points out that so far “no data available” on the risk of thrombosis after immunization in age groups under 18 years.

Johns Hopkins University encourages child vaccination and highlights some of its benefits on its website. Among them, the possibility of preventing the contagion in the children themselves, the prevention or reduction of the spread of the virus, as well as the possibility of interrupting the emergence of new variants.

In addition to the rare cases of myocarditis, the university only mentions possible transient side effects, which usually last 48 hours, such as pain at the injection site, more than usual tiredness, headache, sore muscles or joints, fever and even chills .

The US CDC also recommends immunization in children: “The benefits of vaccination against covid-19 outweigh the potential and known risks”, they claim. And they add that children aged 5 years and over must be vaccinated “as soon as possible”.

Immunization against SARS-CoV-2 in children in Brazil was authorized for the first time in June 2021, when Anvisa released the application of the Pfizer vaccine to people aged 12 and over.

AFP has already verified other claims about the potential risks of vaccines for children (1, 2).

This verification was performed based on scientific and official information about the new coronavirus available as of the date of this publication.

