Benfica has decided to hire Joo Victor from Corinthians, says Portuguese site

João Victor was one of the main positive highlights of Corinthians in the 2021 season. In light of this, it did not take long for foreign clubs to start taking an interest in the young man. According to the Portuguese newspaper The ball, Benfica has decided to hire him.

The defender has the rights divided between Timão (55%) and Coimbra (45%), from Minas Gerais. Earlier this month, the club from Minas Gerais closed a technical partnership with Benfica, which will last for seven years and aims to identify and recruit young talents, in addition to implementing the training methodology of the Portuguese team and boosting the development of Sub athletes -15 to the Sub-20. Finally, the agreement intends to expand the brand in Brazilian territory.

The main question is whether the advance of negotiations would be made in January or whether they would postpone the business attempts. The hiring of João Victor is part of Benfica’s long-term plans.

The team is interested in strengthening its defense with players who have guarantees for the future. At just 23 years old, the young defender suggests confidence to the Portuguese, who are thinking about the succession of Nico Otamendi, now 33 years old and with a contract until 2023, and Jan Vertonghen, 34 years old and a contract until 2023.

