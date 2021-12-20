Benfica hopes to finalize negotiations for João Victor in January, says newspaper – 12/19/2021

Benfica is determined to advance in the negotiation for the hiring of João Victor, 23-year-old central defender, whose pass is shared by Corinthians (55%), the club he represents, and by Coimbra (45%), a team linked to Banco BMG , Corinthians sponsor, until the month of January, reported today (19), the Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

At 23 years old, Benfica’s references suggest confidence in this bet and already thinking about the succession of players such as Nico Otamendi (33 years old and contract until 2023) and Jan Vertonghen (34 years old, contract until 2023).

As noted by journalist Ricardo Perrone, the expectation is that its price can reach between 10 million euros (approximately R$65.6 million) and 12 million euros (approximately R$78.7 million).

Corinthians bought João Victor, who has a contract until December 31, 2023, still as a player in the under-20 category. According to the 2020 balance sheet, the acquisition cost was R$1,528,000. In that account, are the price of rights related to the player, gloves and “the like”, as described in the document.

At Corinthians, João Victor gained Sylvinho’s trust and started throughout 2021, having played 51 games, 47 as a starter. Already counting on the defender’s departure, Timão doesn’t hide that he has his eye on the ball market looking for a new defender.

The need to look for a defender was mentioned recently by coach Sylvinho, in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes. Currently, in addition to João Victor, Corinthians has Gil, Raul Gustavo and Léo Santos for the position.