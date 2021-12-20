Benja criticizes São Paulo’s change in status: ‘Similar to North Korea’

The presenter Benjamin Back, from SBT, reacted in two posts on his social networks to change of statute of São Paulo promoted in a vote of the Deliberative Council, which approved the possibility of presidential re-election at the club and rejected the reduction in the number of its board of advisors from 260 to 200 members.

In a video, Benjamin Back claimed the change was reminiscent of dictatorial regimes. He had already had the same reaction when sharing a photo with his followers showing the changes in the bylaws.

– São Paulo had a vote to change the statute, something similar to what North Korea, Venezuela is doing. What they did to São Paulo was a shame, an atrocity. São Paulo has always been a vanguard club, with top-level managers. São Paulo cannot do what they did in the statute. And the fans will pay the duck for it – Benja said.

The approval of the re-election paved the way for Julio Casares to remain in office for a second term. The officer was elected president in December last year to hold the position until the end of 2023, and the current bylaws, whose changes have now been voted on by the councilors, did not allow him to be kept in the post for a second term at the head of the club. .

In the election for this proposal, 146 voted in favor of re-election, 83 against and there were two abstentions. Regarding the possible reduction in the number of councilors of the club, 121 were against this idea, 90 in favor and another 20 members of this tricolor body ended up not participating in this vote.

It is noteworthy, however, that the vote on another proposal approved the extension of the term of office of directors to six years, and this occurred without a deadline for reelection of members. In this vote, 132 were in favour, 83 were against and there were 16 abstentions.

Most of the 24 proposals put to vote were approved and 231 of the 254 members of the Deliberative Council of Tricolor participated in this election. Thus, 23 people ended up staying out of this process, which took place in an online meeting amid restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.