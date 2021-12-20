Betting on miracle diets for the summer can damage your health

The internet is full of miracle diets that promise quick weight loss in a few days. This type of shortcut gains even more prominence during the summer, when the desire to reach the dream body becomes something for now. But betting on these fancy recipes can cause damage to health and even a rebound effect.

Nutritionist Gabriela Cilla explains that the main focus of these diets is the caloric deficit, a factor that provides rapid weight loss. The problem, according to the specialist, is when the deficit is made without expert guidance and without an adequate menu for the person’s needs.



“The first issue is that long-term deficits or restrictive diets, aimed at a single macro or micronutrient, decrease the body’s oxidative power and this ends up damaging immunity, altering thyroid hormones, causing fatigue and extreme tiredness, in addition to alterations in the mood”, says the specialist.

Severe restriction on food consumption can also result in binge episodes, according to Gabriela. “The compulsion can be triggered in a more progressive way and it depends on each patient, there are people who follow a more stressful life and the restriction will have a much more harmful character than for others”.

Whether the egg or tea diet, none of them are possible to maintain in the long term, whether in the food routine or in the aesthetic result. In this way, the path that seems to be faster ends up becoming the so-called accordion effect, when you live the cycle of getting fat and losing weight after the end of diets.

“The person cannot sustain the uncomfortable for a long time. So it’s much smarter to do goal-oriented dietary re-education than just cutting food. People need to have pleasure and dietary re-education provides this in a timely and gradual way, which the restrictive diet does not do”, emphasizes Gabriela.

How to lose weight sustainably?

Before thinking about a body for the summer, it’s important to set goals for an eating routine that you can sustain in a healthy way throughout the year. Therefore, the nutritionist recommends that weight loss is done in a planned way.

“It is important that the patient does not leave it to the last minute, because this generates despair and the person ends up doing things in a radical way, responding to immediacy. Dietary re-education is not an immediate process, but it is extremely tasty, the person does not have any need or restriction and will enjoy this process without suffering”, emphasizes Gabriela.

For this, it is important to seek the guidance of a nutritionist, who will assess the medical history and individual needs of each patient and set up a strategy suited to their tastes and possibilities.



“No one individual is the same, so no diet has to be standard for everyone, so re-education is a plan aimed at the individuality and specificity of each patient. So, my advice is that they believe in and carry out dietary re-education”, highlights Gabriela.

