Bia Michelle and MC Gui end engagement after reality show

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Bia Michelle and MC Gui end engagement after reality show 2 Views

Beatriz Michelle used her Instagram profile last night to communicate the end of her engagement with MC Gui – former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). She stated that the decision was made together with the artist and wished him success in life.

The dancer claimed that she had been silent in recent days after the funkeiro had a controversial involvement with Aline Mineiro in confinement to digest what had happened and to wait for the ex-peão for a frank conversation.

I waited that time, mainly, because I think it was the most rational and sensible way I’ve had it, because Guilherme needed to be aware of everything that was happening out here. I needed to have a talk with him before anything else and also, of course, take that time for myself and think about everything.

She highlighted that both chose to put an end to the relationship after the controversy and made it clear that she wants success in the artist’s life.

We decided, it was a decision on both sides, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace, I know it’s best for me […] I wish him all the best, I really do. I will always wish and life that follows. Subject closed”, concluded the young woman.

Hours after Beatriz made the statement, MC Gui published a note in the stories, on Instagram, talking about the end of the relationship due to ‘events that took place inside and outside “A Fazenda”‘ and reinforced his apology to his ex-fiancée .

Hi all. I’m posting these stories here, because I know that many people who accompany me would like to know about my relationship with Bia. After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity. And after a long conversation yesterday, we both decided, we ended our engagement. All in a respectful and full of affection. I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone else I have hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts. I remain firm and strong in my purpose, which is one day with God’s grace to form a family.

MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle lived together for two years. The funkeiro asked the dancer to be engaged on August 23 and three weeks later was confirmed as a participant in “A Fazenda 13”.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui and his bride, Bia Michele - Reproduction/Instagram - Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: MC Gui and his fiancee, Bia Michele

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“I gave affection”

After the departure of “A Fazenda 2021”, Aline Mineiro spoke about the video that went viral on social networks in which she moves the quilt with MC Gui in confinement.

She explained that she was lying in the opposite position to the pawn on the couch, and that it wasn’t possible for anything to happen in confinement.

By the time I got up, I woke up and I actually put my hand on his leg. I patted his leg and that’s what happened. Aline Mineiro

MC Gui was also questioned after leaving the program and admitted that there was an “excess” between the two during the reality show. “The excess of affection was the key point of all this, you understand? There were several attitudes, several lines there, but I believe that the excess may have generated all of this”, reported the singer.

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro shared a duvet in the living room - Playback/PlayPlus - Playback/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro shared a duvet in the living room

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 16

Dynho and Sthe went out together

The Farm 2021: Dynho and Sthefane were eliminated in the second special farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave the headquarters, asking to leave - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 16

Medrado: 1st withdrawal

The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave

Play/Playplus

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 16

Liziane: 1st eliminated

The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 16

Nego do Borel: 1st expelled

A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

5 / 16

Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated

A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

6 / 16

Erika Schneider: 3rd out

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

7 / 16

Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 16

Lary Bottino: 5th out

The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm

Play/Playplus

Fazenda 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 16

Tati: 6th out

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh edition of the farm - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 16

Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

11 / 16

Tiago Piquilo: 8th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo on the night of the eighth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla in the ninth farm - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 16

Valentina: 9th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla on the ninth farm

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination - Reproduction/PlayPlus

13 / 16

Gui Araujo: 10th eliminated

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo on the night of the tenth elimination

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 16

Dayane Mello: 11th out

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the eleventh farm

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination - Play/PlayPlus

15 / 16

Mileide Mihaile: 12th out

The Farm 2021: Mileide Mihaile on the night of the 12th elimination

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal - Reproduction/PlayPlus

16 / 16

Aline and MC Gui left together

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro are eliminated in the semifinal

Play/PlayPlus

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Carlos Marín, singer of the group II Divo, dies at age 53

The Spanish singer Carlos Marín, 53, died today of complications from covid-19, after spending 11 …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved