Bia Michelle and MC Gui end engagement after reality show

Beatriz Michelle used her Instagram profile last night to communicate the end of her engagement with MC Gui – former participant of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). She stated that the decision was made together with the artist and wished him success in life.

The dancer claimed that she had been silent in recent days after the funkeiro had a controversial involvement with Aline Mineiro in confinement to digest what had happened and to wait for the ex-peão for a frank conversation.

I waited that time, mainly, because I think it was the most rational and sensible way I’ve had it, because Guilherme needed to be aware of everything that was happening out here. I needed to have a talk with him before anything else and also, of course, take that time for myself and think about everything.

She highlighted that both chose to put an end to the relationship after the controversy and made it clear that she wants success in the artist’s life.

We decided, it was a decision on both sides, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace, I know it’s best for me […] I wish him all the best, I really do. I will always wish and life that follows. Subject closed”, concluded the young woman.

Hours after Beatriz made the statement, MC Gui published a note in the stories, on Instagram, talking about the end of the relationship due to ‘events that took place inside and outside “A Fazenda”‘ and reinforced his apology to his ex-fiancée .

Hi all. I’m posting these stories here, because I know that many people who accompany me would like to know about my relationship with Bia. After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity. And after a long conversation yesterday, we both decided, we ended our engagement. All in a respectful and full of affection. I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone else I have hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts. I remain firm and strong in my purpose, which is one day with God’s grace to form a family.

MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle lived together for two years. The funkeiro asked the dancer to be engaged on August 23 and three weeks later was confirmed as a participant in “A Fazenda 13”.

The Farm 2021: MC Gui and his fiancee, Bia Michele Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“I gave affection”

After the departure of “A Fazenda 2021”, Aline Mineiro spoke about the video that went viral on social networks in which she moves the quilt with MC Gui in confinement.

She explained that she was lying in the opposite position to the pawn on the couch, and that it wasn’t possible for anything to happen in confinement.

By the time I got up, I woke up and I actually put my hand on his leg. I patted his leg and that’s what happened. Aline Mineiro

MC Gui was also questioned after leaving the program and admitted that there was an “excess” between the two during the reality show. “The excess of affection was the key point of all this, you understand? There were several attitudes, several lines there, but I believe that the excess may have generated all of this”, reported the singer.

A Fazenda 2021: MC Gui and Aline Mineiro shared a duvet in the living room Image: Playback/PlayPlus

