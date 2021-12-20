Bia Michelle ends engagement with MC Gui after ‘affection’ with Aline in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

MC Gui and Beatriz Michelle used social media on Sunday night (19) to announce the end of their engagement. The relationship shuddered after the controversial rapprochement between the ex-peão and Aline Mineiro in A Fazenda 13. The singer himself classified his relationship with the ex-panicat as “excessive affection”.

“We decided, it was a decision on both sides, to end our engagement. It won’t be easy, but I always prioritize my peace. I know it was better for me”, said the former dancer of Faustão through a sequence of videos in Stories on Instagram.

According to Bia, the breakup happened peacefully after a long face-to-face conversation. “I wish him all the best, really, I always will. Life to go, business closed,” she concluded.

The funk artist, in turn, preferred to do just one text, which was also posted on Instagram Stories. “After my participation in the program, the things that happened inside the house and also outside, made us both rethink our relationship and its continuity,” he began.

“After a long conversation, we both decided to end our engagement. All in a respectful and loving way,” said the MC, who apologized but also insisted on his innocence. “I reiterate my apology to Bia and anyone else who has hurt, although I also reiterate that most people’s interpretation is far from the reality of the facts,” he assured.

During the participation in A Fazenda, MC Gui and Aline starred in hot scenes under the duvet, and the singer even showed that he had been excited when dancing with his ex-panicat during a party. Outside, Bia expressed her disappointment on social media.

The relationship is already the third in the rural reality show that comes to an end because of exaggerated approximations. Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos were also single due to the exchange of caresses. Aline, on the other hand, gave in to Leo Lins’ request for time, her boyfriend, to process the events.

Check the statement of both below:

MC Gui also commented on the breakup with Bia. pic.twitter.com/9hjVSlNTgP — #HITOU (@hitoubr) December 20, 2021

