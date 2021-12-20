Billion dollar share offering could put BRF under Marfrig’s control

BRF, owner of the Sadia and Perdigão brands, announced yesterday a mega-offer of shares, which could turn up to R$ 6.6 billion. The transaction still needs to be approved by the company’s shareholders, at a meeting scheduled for January 17th, but the market is already betting that Marfrig, owned by businessman Marcos Molina, will be able to take advantage of the event to be the major buyer of the shares in the operation.

In this way, the slaughterhouse may have more power within the company — it would even be a way for the company to achieve control of the business without having to pay a price premium for it.

This year, Marfrig made significant advances in BRF’s capital through various operations. As a result, it has already become the company’s main shareholder, with a 31.66% stake. Molina has never hidden his interest in advancing in the capital of BRF, which for years has not had a controller and has faced a series of difficulties in the market in recent times (read box).

“We never thought that Marfrig would be just a passive shareholder of BRF. The company has a long history of aggressive and transformative business in mergers and acquisitions, which has always pointed to a bigger agenda on the way,” say analysts at BTG Pactual, in a report .

In the document sent to clients, professionals state that it is natural to expect that, in this capital increase, Marfrig will buy shares so as not to have its participation diluted, losing power.

Before Marfrig’s advance on BRF via the stock exchange, the companies even announced an agreement to merge their operations in 2019. At the time, BRF and Marfrig agreed on a 90-day deadline for a combination that would create a global giant with more than one hundred factories. However, about 40 days after the first statement, the companies jointly announced their withdrawal from the deal.

poison pill

In BRF’s bylaws there is an item, common in publicly traded companies with pulverized control, which had been hindering an even greater advance by Marfrig: the so-called “poison pill”.

This instrument, created to protect minority shareholders, provides that a shareholder that exceeds the 33.33% stake in BRF is required to launch a share purchase offer for the remainder of the shareholder base.

In addition to having to make this large purchase all at once, this new partner would also need to pay a 40% premium over the average share price of BRF in the previous 30 or 120 days — whichever is the highest.

In BTG Pactual’s calculation, this premium would currently be around R$ 18 billion, an amount that Marfrig would not be willing to pay.

However, a loophole has arisen with the stock offering, as there is an exception to the rule. If a shareholder exceeds this 33.33% limit through a share offering, this instrument is not activated, which opens the door for Marfrig’s advancement in BRF.

“Therefore, this announcement could be a way to kill two birds with just one stone: to meet BRF’s need for deleveraging (debt reduction), while allowing Marfrig to exert greater control over BRF, especially in this case of a future merger”, according to BTG.

The market seems to see the operation as a “win-win”. The share offering would only be primary, to inject resources into BRF’s cash and help it reduce its indebtedness. BRF shares rose 11% yesterday morning after the announcement. Mood had dropped during the afternoon, but still both still had strong highs.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.